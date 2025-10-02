How to watch Crystal Palace v Dynamo Kyiv Live Stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 5.45pm BST on Wednesday in Lublin. The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with streaming available on discovery+.

Crystal Palace begin their first ever European adventure on Wednesday night when they face Dynamo Kyiv in the Conference League.

The match is being played in Lublin, Poland, with Dynamo unable to host in Ukraine, and I can’t wait to see how Oliver Glasner’s side handle this new challenge.

For Dynamo, recent European campaigns have been tough.

They lost six of their eight group games in last season’s Europa League and failed to come through either Champions League or Europa League qualifying this term.

Domestic form has also dipped with back-to-back draws costing them top spot in the Ukrainian Premier League. They are unbeaten in six matches overall, but that record doesn’t hide the fact they’ve lost three of their last four European fixtures.

Palace, by contrast, are flying.

Saturday’s 97th-minute winner against Liverpool gave them a 2-1 victory over the champions and extended their unbeaten run to 18 matches in all competitions, equalling a club record.

They’ve won 10 of those games, drawn eight, and they’re the only side still unbeaten in the Premier League this season. Confidence could not be higher going into their debut on the continental stage.

Oliver Glasner has European pedigree too, having led Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022, and that experience will be invaluable.

Palace earned this opportunity by winning the FA Cup last season, and now they head into a competition where they are already among the favourites.

Looking at the two sides, Dynamo’s struggles both in Europe and at home suggest Palace should fancy their chances here. With form, momentum and belief all on their side, I think the Eagles will make a winning start.