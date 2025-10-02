Celtic vs Braga kicks off at 5.45pm BST on Thursday and will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with streaming available on discovery+.

Celtic are back at Celtic Park on Thursday evening for a 5.45pm kick-off against Braga in the Europa League. After a frustrating start to the campaign, I am expecting Brendan Rodgers’ side to be pushing hard for their first three points.

You can also watch live in play with Bet365:

Watch Celtic v Braga LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The opener in Serbia felt like a missed opportunity. Celtic went in front against Red Star Belgrade early in the second half but could not hold on, settling for a 1-1 draw.

That was followed by a goalless draw with Hibernian in the league at the weekend, a result that leaves them sitting second in the Premiership table behind Hearts.

Home form in Europe has been a reliable source of encouragement. Celtic have lost only one of their last eight European games at Celtic Park and none of their last 17 Europa League matches here have finished level.

They are consistently difficult to beat in Glasgow and that should count for a lot in this fixture.

Braga arrive having made the perfect start in the group with a 1-0 victory over Feyenoord.

They slipped up domestically against Nacional on Sunday but have not lost an away game this season across all competitions, with three wins and three draws. The concern for them is their European away record, which has been poor.

Braga have failed to win eight of their last ten away matches in the Europa League group stage and have conceded in each of their last seven.

This looks like a close contest on paper, but I see Celtic’s home advantage proving decisive.

The atmosphere at Celtic Park on a European night is always intense and I expect that to push them to their first win of the group stage.