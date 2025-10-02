Rangers v Sturm Graz Live Stream, match commentary and TV Channel from Europa League tie.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with streaming available via discovery+.

Rangers head to Austria on Thursday night still searching for their first Europa League points of the season, as Russell Martin’s side take on Sturm Graz.

The Gers finally claimed their first Scottish Premiership victory at the weekend, with Max Aarons an unlikely hero in a 2-1 win away to Livingston.

But that late triumph at Almondvale has done little to ease the pressure on Martin, who has endured a tough start to life at Ibrox.

After dropping out of the Champions League qualifiers, Rangers began their Europa League campaign with a 1-0 home defeat to Genk. Now they must regroup quickly against a Sturm Graz side who sit second in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Sturm also opened with a loss, beaten 2-0 by Midtjylland after conceding a seventh-minute own goal in Denmark.

European form has been patchy with seven defeats in their last nine main draw matches but they have won their last three at home in UEFA competition and will see this as a chance to put that record to use.

For Rangers, there is at least reason for hope. The Scottish side have lost just two of their last nine away matches in European group stages, winning four and drawing three, and victory here would give Martin the breathing space he badly needs.

With neither team accustomed to draws with Sturm’s last 12 matches across all competitions have all produced a winner the stage looks set for an open, decisive encounter.