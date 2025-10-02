How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland Live Stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday at the City Ground. You can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with streaming available via discovery+.



Or you can watch live in play with Bet365:

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Ange Postecoglou will be hoping his Europa League know how can finally spark Nottingham Forest into life on Thursday night when they host Midtjylland at the City Ground.

After guiding Tottenham to Europa League glory last season, Postecoglou is looking for his first win as Forest boss, and this feels like a big opportunity to get it.

Forest started their group campaign with a 2-2 draw away at Real Betis, a result that showed promise, but their wider form under Postecoglou has been poor.

No wins from his first five games in charge (two draws and three defeats) is a record no manager wants, and across all competitions Forest are now without a victory in seven. The City Ground hasn’t been much of a fortress either, with five defeats in their last seven home games.

This will also be their first European home fixture since March 1996, which adds extra significance.

Midtjylland won’t make things easy.

They beat Sturm Graz 2-0 on matchday one to get up and running in the group, and they come into this off the back of a 2-1 league win over Randers on Monday night.

That was their fourth straight victory, and they’re enjoying their best-ever European run with six consecutive wins, having come through three qualifying rounds. Away from home they’ve been impressive too, winning all three of those qualifiers on the road, which should give them plenty of belief heading into Nottingham.

For me, this feels like a huge night for Postecoglou.

His European pedigree is unquestionable, but Forest need to show some resilience and quality here, otherwise Midtjylland will punish them. The Danes are full of momentum, but the atmosphere at the City Ground could make the difference.