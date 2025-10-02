How to watch Feyenoord vs Aston Villa streaming live on tv, team news, commentary and TV channel today.

Feyenoord vs Aston Villa kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday at De Kuip. The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with streaming available on discovery+.

Feyenoord face Aston Villa at De Kuip on Thursday night in the Europa League, an 8pm kick-off that promises to be a real test for both sides.

Feyenoord are looking to bounce back after losing 1-0 to Braga on matchday one, but with five straight wins in all competitions at home and an unbeaten run of six Europa League fixtures in Rotterdam, this is not an easy place to go.

Robin van Persie’s team were frustrated in Portugal but responded at the weekend with a 1-0 league win over Groningen. That Braga defeat was only their second in ten matches this season, and with Feyenoord having outscored visitors 18-4 across their last six Europa League home games, confidence will be high. Their record against English opposition is not so encouraging though, with just eight wins from 29 previous meetings, so they’ll need to step it up here.

Aston Villa arrive in better spirits than a few weeks ago. After going seven games without a win, Unai Emery’s side edged Bologna 1-0 in their Europa League opener before following it up with a 3-1 Premier League victory against Fulham, coming from behind to secure the points. Those two results could be the turning point in Villa’s season.

Emery is the master of this competition, the most successful manager in Europa League history with 66 wins from 101 matches. He has only lost 13 times, though one of those defeats was against Feyenoord back in 2014 during his Sevilla days. Villa’s recent European record suggests goals could be on the way, with five of their last six matches producing at least three.

For me, this feels like a game where both sides will score. Feyenoord’s home form is outstanding and Villa look to have turned a corner under Emery, so a high-scoring draw would not surprise me in Rotterdam.