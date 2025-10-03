Friday night belongs to Alan Partridge as Steve Coogan’s iconic broadcaster makes his long-awaited return to BBC One.

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) airs at 9.30pm, and marks the beginning of a brand new six-part mockumentary series.

With the character now firmly cemented in British comedy history, this latest outing promises both fresh laughs and a surprisingly heartfelt twist.

The series documents Alan’s reintegration into life back in Britain after a year working in Saudi Arabia ,a storyline ripe for awkward encounters, misplaced cultural references and Partridge’s trademark brand of misguided confidence. What begins as a professional homecoming quickly morphs into something deeper, as Alan embarks on an unlikely journey of self discovery.

In a departure from previous series, How Are You? places mental health at the centre of the comedy.

Alan’s attempts to grapple with his own wellbeing, and the idea of becoming a “mental health champion for the middle-aged”, are mined for both humour and pathos. Whether he emerges with the secret to happiness or simply adds another chapter to his catalogue of missteps, viewers can expect classic Partridge absurdity from start to finish.

The decision to blend parody with themes of wellness and self-improvement is a sharp reminder of how Alan has remained relevant for three decades.

From Knowing Me, Knowing You to This Time with Alan Partridge, Coogan has consistently evolved the character to reflect modern obsessions. This latest instalment is no different – skewering Britain’s fascination with self-help culture while still delivering quotable one-liners destined to stick around.

While Alan dominates the spotlight, the rest of Friday night’s schedules offer plenty of variety.

Channel 4’s Gogglebox returns at 9pm, providing its reliably witty take on the week’s television highlights. Few formats capture the nation’s mood better than watching families and friends dissect the shows we’ve all been glued to.

Over on Sky Max, The Paper continues its drama run with back-to-back episodes at 9pm and 9.35pm.

The newsroom saga blends high-stakes journalism with personal intrigue, making it a must-watch for fans of tense, character-driven storytelling. Meanwhile, Sister Boniface Mysteries on U&Drama (9pm) offers a gentler alternative, with the crime-solving nun returning for another round of clever detective work set against a nostalgic backdrop.

Later in the evening, Channel 4 keeps the comedy flowing with Mitchell And Webb Are Not Helping at 10pm.

The duo’s distinctive mix of surreal sketches and satirical takes provides a sharp contrast to the broader antics of Partridge earlier in the night. For something more action-packed, Sky Max has Peacemaker at 10.10pm, bringing superhero chaos with John Cena’s foul-mouthed vigilante.

It’s rare that one character dominates a night’s television quite like Alan Partridge, but tonight feels like a genuine event for comedy fans.

Whether you tune in for his hapless adventures or sample the wide spread of drama, reality and action elsewhere, Friday evening promises to deliver a perfect start to the weekend.