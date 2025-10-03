How to watch Wrexham v Birmingham Live Stream on TV, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

I’m really looking forward to Wrexham’s clash with Birmingham City on Saturday in the Championship. The match kicks off at 8pm BST at the Racecourse Ground, with live TV coverage on Sky Sports Football in the UK. Fans can still follow the action through club streaming services and live radio updates.



Wrexham are starting to look more settled at this level. Phil Parkinson’s side have lost just once in their last six matches and showed plenty of character on Tuesday night when they came from behind to grab a 1-1 draw away at Leicester.

That result stretched their unbeaten league run to three, and it’s clear they’re trending in the right direction. Sitting 15th in the table, the Red Dragons have had a mixed time at home, with two draws and two defeats from four games, but the signs of progress are there.

Key figures in this run have been Issa Kabore, who already has three assists to his name, along with Josh Windass and Alexander Cochrane, both putting in strong performances over recent weeks.

Lewis O’Brien’s consistency has also stood out, having played every minute of Wrexham’s last five matches. They will be missing Jay Rodriguez, Oliver Rathbone and Harry Ashfield through injury, which is a blow, but the squad has shown it can cope.

Birmingham, meanwhile, haven’t quite hit the heights many expected after finishing above Wrexham last season in League One and strengthening heavily over the summer.

They come into this round in 11th place, just two points ahead of Wrexham, and will be disappointed after letting a lead slip in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

On the road, Birmingham’s form is a worry. They’ve lost three of their four away games so far, conceding seven goals, and sit 20th in the away table. Christoph Klarer has been ever-present and solid at the back, while Ethan Laird and Cochrane have impressed individually, but injuries to Marvin Ducksch and Keshi Anderson leave them short of attacking options.

Recent history favours Birmingham, who have won two of the last three meetings, but the most recent clash in January ended 1-1. With Wrexham growing in confidence and Birmingham struggling for consistency, I think this has all the makings of another tight contest.