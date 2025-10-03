Bournemouth v Fulham Live Stream, TV Channel, match commentary and team news the Friday night game.

I’m heading into Friday night’s Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium expecting another decent gamer

Bournemouth face Fulham in the 8pm kick-off

Bournemouth have been one of the surprise packages so far this season.

Just one defeat in their opening six matches has put them inside the top six, and they kept that run going last weekend thanks to a dramatic 93rd-minute equaliser from Eli Junior Kroupi against Leeds.

Andoni Iraola has his side playing with real belief, and it’s no exaggeration to say another win here could push them right up towards the very top of the table.

Form and history are both on their side. Bournemouth have won their last three home meetings with Fulham and have only lost once in their last eight games against the Cottagers. That kind of record adds to the confidence around the Vitality right now.

Fulham, by contrast, come into this after a setback.

They had the chance to make it three Premier League wins in a row for the first time since January 2023, but after Raul Jimenez gave them an early lead at Aston Villa on Sunday, they were pegged back and eventually lost 3-1. It was a reminder of how inconsistent Marco Silva’s team can be.

Away form is where the concern really lies for Fulham.

They’ve managed just two wins in their last nine league games on the road, and they haven’t tasted victory at the Vitality since 2019. In fact, their last three trips here have all ended in defeat, with an aggregate score of 6-1.

Looking at both sides, I think Bournemouth are in a better place right now. With the home crowd behind them and a manager who’s got them believing, I expect them to extend their excellent start to the season.