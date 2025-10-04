How to watch Leeds Utd v Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Leeds v Tottenham has a kick off time of 12:30PM and the match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with streaming available on discovery+.



I’m looking forward to seeing Leeds United back at Elland Road on Saturday as they take on Tottenham in the early 12.30pm kick-off.

Leeds have made their home ground a tough place for visiting Premier League sides this season, taking five points from three matches, and Daniel Farke will be hopeful his team can frustrate Spurs just as they did Newcastle and Bournemouth.

Last weekend’s draw with Bournemouth will still sting. Leeds were seconds away from all three points before conceding a 93rd-minute equaliser to make it 2-2. That frustration aside, they’ve looked organised at Elland Road, conceding in just one of their three home games so far.

The concern is that they’ve leaked four goals in their last three league matches, which hints at a bit of vulnerability when they come up against stronger opposition.

History doesn’t exactly favour Leeds either.

They’ve lost their last four league meetings with Spurs, and their last win in this fixture was at Elland Road back in 2021 – also in a 12.30pm kick-off. That adds an extra layer of intrigue to this clash.

Tottenham, meanwhile, arrive in Yorkshire after a long trip to Norway in midweek. They drew 2-2 with Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League, having once again come from two goals down. It was the second time in ten days they’ve had to mount that kind of comeback, and while it shows resilience, it also suggests they’re giving themselves too much work to do.

Thomas Frank’s side remain unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions and have already shown they can handle promoted sides, with a win against Burnley earlier this season. Spurs have lost only once in the league so far, but injuries have made things tricky in the opening weeks. The interesting stat is that all five of their wins this season have come with a clean sheet.

Elland Road is never an easy place to go, especially with the crowd behind Leeds, but I think Spurs have the quality to get the job done. It won’t be straightforward, though – I’m expecting a tough, competitive match.