How to watch Manchester Utd v Sunderland Live Stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Manchester United vs Sunderland kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday at Old Trafford. Due to the UK’s broadcast blackout rules, the match will not be shown live on television, though fans can follow updates through radio commentary and live text coverage.



Just when it looked like Manchester United had turned a corner with that 2-1 win against Chelsea, they went and served up another flat performance at Brentford.

Two early goals from Igor Thiago left United chasing the game and ultimately falling to their third league defeat of the season. Ruben Amorim’s side are stuck in 14th, already eight points off Liverpool at the top, and the pressure is piling back on the manager.

The Black Cats are enjoying their best start to a Premier League season since 2009/10.

Written off as relegation candidates before a ball was kicked, they’ve defied expectations and currently sit sixth, four points above United.

Last weekend’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest was their first away success of the campaign, and they’ll head to Old Trafford brimming with confidence.

For Amorim, the most worrying stat is that he’s still waiting for consecutive wins since taking charge.

Another slip here, against newly promoted Sunderland, would be a huge blow and could even cast doubt over his future.

History, though, is on United’s side. They’ve lost just once at home to Sunderland in their last 26 meetings going back to 1968, and a win here would also mark three consecutive home victories for the first time since October 2024.

Sunderland won’t make it easy. Régis Le Bris has his side full of belief, and they’ve scored in four of their six league games so far.

Given how many chances United continue to concede, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Sunderland on the scoresheet again.

I still expect United to edge it, but I don’t think it will be comfortable. Sunderland have the energy and momentum to make this a real test, but Old Trafford might just tip it the hosts’ way.