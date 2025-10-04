How to watch live football on tv today, including Arsenal v West Ham Utd live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Arsenal vs West Ham kicks off at 3pm BST on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. Due to the UK’s broadcast blackout rules, the match will not be shown live on television.



Arsenal’s comeback at Newcastle last weekend felt like a huge moment in the title race. To overturn a 1-0 deficit with ten minutes to go and win 2-1 showed real grit, and with Liverpool slipping up against Crystal Palace, the gap at the top has been cut to just two points.

Now, heading into Saturday’s clash with West Ham, I think Mikel Arteta’s side will be full of belief.

The Gunners are now seen as favourites for the Premier League crown and they’ll be aiming for a fourth straight win here.

That said, West Ham have made life difficult for Arsenal at the Emirates in recent seasons.

The Hammers have won on their last two visits to North London, despite losing the previous eight in a row, and they’ve actually beaten Arsenal in three of the last five meetings overall.

For Arsenal, though, the momentum is building.

They’ve already shown they can handle setbacks, and the quality in attack has been clear across this recent winning run. Arteta will know the importance of backing up the Newcastle result with another statement performance in front of the home fans.

West Ham, meanwhile, are adjusting to life under Nuno Espirito Santo after parting company with Graham Potter.

Nuno’s first game in charge came at Everton on Monday and while the Hammers did show improvement, they had to settle for a draw.

That result extended their winless run to three league games, and heading to the Emirates feels like a tough assignment at this point in time.

There’s no doubt West Ham have caused Arsenal problems in the past, but right now this feels like a different Arsenal, one with belief, depth and momentum.

I expect the hosts to get the job done and keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table.