How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live streaming on tv today, with match commentary, kick off time and team news.

Chelsea vs Liverpool kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with streaming available via Sky Go.



Or you just watch live in play with Bet365:

Watch Chelsea v Liverpool LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Liverpool head to Stamford Bridge this weekend knowing they need a response. Arne Slot hasn’t had too many setbacks since taking charge, but recent defeats have raised questions, and the Reds cannot afford to let that run extend to three.

That hasn’t happened since spring 2023, when they lost to Bournemouth, Manchester City, and Real Madrid in quick succession.

The good news is that Liverpool remain top of the Premier League table, seven points ahead of Chelsea, who have struggled in the league recently with just one point from their last three games.

Stamford Bridge hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Blues against reigning champions either, they’re winless in their last five such fixtures at home.

Chelsea did at least get themselves back on track in Europe in midweek.

Enzo Maresca’s side edged past Benfica 1-0 in the Champions League thanks to a solid display, but discipline remains a big issue. Joao Pedro’s dismissal was their third red card in four matches across all competitions, and that’s a problem against a Liverpool side with plenty of attacking threats.

The Reds, meanwhile, were poor on Tuesday night in Istanbul, losing 1-0 to Galatasaray.

That followed on from their Premier League defeat against Crystal Palace, and with three straight league defeats in London already behind them, there are reasons to be wary about this trip. Still, Slot will be counting on his forwards to cause problems against Chelsea’s patched-up defence.

I’m expecting a really tight game. Liverpool haven’t won any of their last eight matches by more than a single goal, and they’ve scored more than once in only two of their last nine meetings with Chelsea.

The margins will be fine, but I think the league leaders have enough about them to edge it.