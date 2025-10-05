What time and TV Channel is Rob Brydon’s Honky Tonk Road Trip on?

Sunday evening’s standout pick sees Rob Brydon swapping Europe for the Deep South of the United States in Rob Brydon’s Honky Tonk Road Trip airing at 9pm on BBC Two.

Fresh from his whirlwind European journey in Destination X, the Welsh comedian and actor sets off on another adventure – this time immersing himself in the rich musical heritage of Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and Mississippi.

The series explores the heart of country music, a genre that has shaped American culture and influenced mainstream music across the globe.

From intimate jam sessions with local artists to encounters with some of the industry’s biggest stars, Brydon gets a crash course in everything from honky tonk history to modern Nashville glamour. His trademark warmth and humour ensure that even the most serious musical discussions come with a playful twist.

Fans of Brydon will be eager to see whether he slips into his alter ego Bryn West along the way.

The idea of him belting out Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ classic Islands In The Stream on stage in Tennessee is almost too perfect to resist – and the programme hints that such moments of comic spontaneity may well be in store.

What makes this documentary series stand out is its balance between entertainment and education.

Brydon isn’t simply a tourist; he dives into the roots of the genre, meeting musicians who keep traditional sounds alive while also exploring how country music has reinvented itself for new audiences. It’s a travelogue with soul, and one that promises to delight both music fans and comedy lovers alike.

Elsewhere, Sunday’s schedule offers something for everyone.

On BBC One at 6.05pm, Countryfile Ramble For Children In Need 2025 takes viewers outdoors with presenters and celebrity guests walking across some of the UK’s most scenic landscapes, raising money for a good cause in the process. Over on ITV1 at 6.55pm, M&S: Dress The Nation goes behind the scenes of one of Britain’s biggest retailers as it attempts to shape high-street style.

Back on BBC Two at 7.20pm, Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain continues, with the actress exploring the people, places and flavours that define Spanish culture. The series blends travel, food and personal storytelling, making it a colourful warm-up before Brydon’s musical odyssey later in the evening.

At 9pm, ITV1 serves up something altogether darker with Frauds, a hard-hitting new drama that delves into the murky world of financial crime and the personal lives it devastates.

Sky Comedy keeps things light at the same time with a fresh episode of Saturday Night Live, bringing satirical sketches and celebrity cameos straight from New York.

With a mix of heartfelt charity walks, glossy documentaries, gripping drama and comedy both sides of the Atlantic, Sunday night’s line up is nothing if not eclectic. Still, it’s Rob Brydon’s toe tapping American adventure that looks set to strike the right note as the week winds down.