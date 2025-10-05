How to watch live football on tv today, including Aston Villa v Burnley live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Kick off is at 2pm BST, and the game will be shown live on Sky Sports+, with streaming available through Sky Go, NOW, and the Sky Sports app.

Aston Villa finally got their season up and running last weekend with that 3-1 victory over Fulham, and now I’m hoping they can build on that momentum when Burnley visit Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

Unai Emery’s side had to come from behind to get the job done against Fulham, but it felt like a huge turning point after a frustrating start to the campaign.

Villa then followed it up with a superb midweek display in the UEFA Europa League, beating Feyenoord away from home to make it two wins in a row in Europe. Confidence is clearly building again, and you can feel the belief starting to return around the place.

Returning to Villa Park should give us an even bigger boost. This has been a fortress under Emery with just one defeat in the last twenty five home games across all competitions tells its own story.

Another win here, and suddenly the season looks completely different.

History also suggests Villa should be confident. They’re unbeaten in their last four matches against

Burnley, winning three of them, and have looked far more assured at home even when results on the road have been mixed.

Burnley are really struggling to find their feet since returning to the Premier League.

They’ve picked up just four points from their opening six games and were well beaten by Manchester City last weekend, going down 5-1 at the Etihad. That result extended their winless run to five games in all competitions.

The Clarets haven’t taken a single point away from home yet this season, with defeats at Spurs, Manchester United, and Manchester City, though you can’t deny those are tough trips.

Historically, they don’t have the best record at Villa Park either, winning just once here since 2015.

I’m expecting Burnley to try and make life difficult early on, but with Villa rediscovering their rhythm, I think Unai Emery’s men should have too much for them.

If they play with the same tempo and energy they showed in Rotterdam, another home win feels likely.