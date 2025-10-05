How to watch live football on tv today, including Everton v Crystal Palace live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Kick off is at 2pm BST, with live broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League HD in the UK from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.



Everton have hit a bit of a rough patch lately after what looked like a really promising start to life at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. They head into this weekend’s match against Crystal Palace without a win in their last five games across all competitions, and David Moyes will be desperate to stop that run on Sunday.

The Toffees were left frustrated in their last home outing against West Ham on Monday night.

They took the lead and looked in control for long spells, but were pegged back late on and had to settle for a 1-1 draw. It could’ve been worse too, as the Hammers pushed for a winner in the closing stages.

Moyes will be hoping his players can build on the positives from that display and finally turn performances into points.

There’s reason for optimism. Everton have a strong record against Crystal Palace, unbeaten in their last nine meetings and winning seven of those nine clashes on home soil. History certainly favours the home side here, and with the crowd behind them, it feels like a big opportunity to get back on track.

Crystal Palace, though, are flying under Oliver Glasner. What a job he’s done since taking charge.

The Eagles are the only unbeaten side left in the Premier League and sit third in the table after taking 12 points from a possible 18. Last weekend’s dramatic 2-1 win over champions Liverpool was another huge statement, sealed by Eddie Nketiah’s stoppage-time winner.

Palace look full of belief and have real attacking balance, but Everton’s home record against them can’t be ignored.

The last three meetings between these sides have seen both teams score, and I can see another tight, competitive contest here.

For me, this feels like it could go either way, I’m leaning towards a draw, with both sides likely to find the net.