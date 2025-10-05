How to watch Newcastle Utd v Nottingham Forest live streaming on tv today, with match commentary, kick off time and team news.

Kick off is at 2pm BST, and the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with streaming available on Sky Go.



Or you just watch live in play with Bet365:

Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

I’m expecting a tense afternoon at St James’ Park on Sunday as Newcastle United take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

It’s been a frustrating start for Newcastle, who’ve won just one of their first six league games. Last weekend’s defeat at Arsenal summed things up, they led for most of the match but couldn’t hold on in the closing stages.

Scoring goals has been the real issue; with only four so far, Eddie Howe’s side have one of the lowest tallies in the division, and it’s clear they’ve struggled to replace Alexander Isak’s cutting edge.

The positive, though, was a superb midweek response in Europe as they swept aside Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 in the Champions League.

History also points towards Newcastle taking all three points here. They’ve beaten Nottingham Forest in each of the last three Premier League meetings and in five of the last six overall.

At home, with the crowd behind them, this looks like the ideal chance to get their season properly moving.

For Forest, the pressure is ramping up on Ange Postecoglou.

He’s still searching for his first league win since taking charge, and the mood among supporters is starting to turn.

Thursday night’s 3-2 Europa League defeat to FC Midtjylland saw fans chanting “you’re getting sacked in the morning,” which tells you how quickly things have soured.

Forest also lost 1-0 to newly promoted Sunderland last weekend and are still waiting for their first away victory of the season.

They’ve drawn three and lost two on the road so far, and St James’ Park is hardly the place to expect an upturn in fortune.

One thing this fixture usually guarantees, though, is goals. Eleven of the last twelve meetings have seen both sides score, and every one of those has produced at least three goals.

I’m expecting another lively encounter, but with Newcastle stronger at home and Forest struggling for confidence, I fancy Eddie Howe’s side to edge it.