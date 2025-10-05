Watch Brentford v Man City live streaming on tv today, with match commentary, kick off time and team news.

Kick off is at 4.30pm BST, and the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with streaming available on Sky Go.



Or you can watch live in play with Bet365:

Watch Brentford v Manchester City LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Manchester City make the trip to Brentford on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League, and I’m expecting Pep Guardiola’s side to be full of confidence after their emphatic 5-1 win over Burnley last weekend.

City’s display against Burnley was the perfect response after their late heartbreak at Arsenal the week before.

That win cut Liverpool’s lead at the top to five points, and while it’s still been their slowest start to a league campaign since 2006, it feels like Guardiola’s side might finally be finding their rhythm.

They’ve lost just one of their last seven Premier League away games, and this trip to West London looks like another opportunity to build momentum.

Brentford, though, deserve plenty of credit. Losing three key players and their manager over the summer was always going to test them, but they’ve shown real character under Keith Andrews.

Last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United was outstanding, and they’ll be hoping to make it a Manchester double here.

The issue for Brentford is their tendency to let leads slip.

They’ve scored first in five of their six league games so far this season, but too often they’ve failed to see matches out. That was a familiar story last year too, and against a team with City’s attacking quality, it’s a dangerous habit.

Recent history between the sides doesn’t help the home side much either, Brentford have lost three of their last four games against Manchester City.

That said, they have taken something from three of the last five meetings in West London, which should give them at least a little belief.

Still, with Erling Haaland back in form and City starting to click, it’s hard to look past the champions here.

I’m expecting Guardiola’s men to create plenty of chances and keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top.