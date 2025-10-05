How to watch FC Porto vs Benfica live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

FC Porto host fierce rivals Benfica at the Estádio do Dragão on Sunday, October 5th, with kick-off at 9:15pm BST. Fans in the UK can watch it live via bet365’s Live Sports Streaming service.

Porto have been simply sensational so far this season.

They’ve made a perfect start in the Primeira Liga, winning all seven of their matches, scoring 19 goals and conceding just once.

José Mourinho’s side are also chasing a tenth straight win in all competitions, which really underlines their dominance at the moment.

That said, Mourinho will still be demanding a big reaction after last week’s 1-0 defeat at his former club Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League.

Porto were unlucky on the night, undone by a single goal, but back on home soil they’ll be determined to make a statement against their biggest rivals.

The numbers are staggering, Porto have scored six times inside the first 20 minutes of their seven league games so far, and they’ve been leading at half-time in six of them.

Their defence has been outstanding too, keeping six clean sheets in seven. It’s hard to find a weakness in this side right now.

Benfica, though, won’t make life easy.

They’ve made a steady start under Mourinho’s successor and remain unbeaten in the league, sitting just three points behind Porto.

A win here would move them to within touching distance of the leaders, and that’s plenty of motivation in itself.

The visitors might take confidence from last season’s meetings, they beat Porto 4-1 home and away but it’s worth remembering Porto returned the favour in this fixture the year before, thrashing Benfica 5-0 at the Dragão.

This place can be an intimidating fortress when the fans are in full voice.

One trend worth noting is that goals have been relatively scarce in Benfica’s games this season.

Thirteen of their 14 matches have finished under 3.5 goals, and they’ve managed just one clean sheet in their last seven outings.

That could be a real problem against a Porto side who start fast and rarely let up.

I’m expecting a fiery, intense contest — as every O Clássico should be — but with the form Porto are in and the way they’re playing at home, I’m backing them to keep their winning run going.