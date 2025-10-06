After Party Studios has announced that Joshua Barnett has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, and having watched his rise through the business over the past seven years, I can see exactly why.

Barnett has played a huge part in shaping the studio’s creative growth and expanding its reputation as one of the most exciting names in digital entertainment.

Barnett steps up from his previous role as Managing Director, a position he’s held since 2017. During that time, he’s helped After Party Studios secure high-profile partnerships with brands and broadcasters such as Sky, Netflix, Channel 4.0,

Just Eat and O2. As CEO, he’ll now oversee the company’s next phase of expansion, focusing on original content, global collaborations and digital-first production.

The studio itself was founded by YouTuber Callux and acclaimed film director RVBBERDUCK, also known as Ben Doyle. Together with Barnett, they’ve built a creative powerhouse responsible for massive hits like Sky Sports SCENES, now in its third series with over 130 million views, and Channel 4.0’s Find The Cheater, which reached 30 million organic views in just four days.

They also produced the Sidemen Charity Match, which sold out Wembley Stadium and generated more than 19 million catch-up views, as well as the award-winning League of ‘72 for Sky Bet and the EFL.

Ben Doyle praised Barnett’s impact on the business, saying: “As MD, Joshua has guided After Party Studios’ transformation from a boutique production company into a globally recognised creative force.” His co founder Callum McGinley, better known as Callux, added: “Josh’s respected leadership, sharp business vision, and proven ability to scale teams position him perfectly to lead as CEO, propelling us into our next chapter of growth.”

Barnett’s background in digital and branded partnerships makes him a natural fit for the role. Before joining After Party Studios, he was Head of Partnerships at YMU and previously served as UK Sales Director at Base79, one of YouTube’s most successful multi-channel networks. There, he played a key role in its £50 million sale to Rightster (now Brave Bison) in 2014.

Reflecting on his new appointment, Barnett said: “The past seven years have been an incredible ride. I’ve learned so much and couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve built across YouTube, TV, film, socials and sport.

Since KSI: Can’t Lose hit #1 in 2018, we’ve never stopped pushing boundaries.

Producing the sold out Sidemen Charity Match at Wembley, my third as Executive Producer was a real career highlight.

None of it happens without our incredible 30+ strong, award-winning team creating some of the best content online for brands, streamers and broadcasters. To be elevated to CEO at such a pivotal moment means everything and I’m truly excited for what comes next.”

Barnett takes over at a time of rapid momentum for After Party Studios. Just last week, the company’s co production with Bakers Dozen Studios, Don’t Get Catfished, was recommissioned by Channel 4.0 before the first series had even debuted, a clear sign that the studio’s creative influence is only continuing to grow.

With Barnett at the helm, After Party Studios looks set to cement its reputation as one of the UK’s most innovative and fast rising production houses and it feels like the next chapter is only just beginning.