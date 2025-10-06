The BBC has just released a first look at its brand new Christmas animated special, The Scarecrows’ Wedding, and I have to say, it looks absolutely delightful. From the team behind The Gruffalo and Stick Man, this latest festive treat from Oscar-nominated Magic Light Pictures promises all the warmth, charm and magic we’ve come to expect from their Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler adaptations.

The story follows two devoted scarecrows, Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay, as they prepare for their wedding day, only for their plans to be disrupted by the smooth-talking Reginald Rake. It’s a heartwarming tale of love, loyalty and staying true to what really matters, perfectly suited for families to enjoy together at Christmas.

Sophie Okonedo, who narrates the film, brings a beautifully calm and timeless quality to the story, while Jessie Buckley and Domhnall Gleeson are wonderful as Betty and Harry. Rob Brydon once again returns to lend his voice to one of Donaldson and Scheffler’s characters, this time taking on the role of the mischievous Reginald Rake.

Rob Brydon said he has loved being part of every Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler adaptation so far and described Reginald as one of his most enjoyable characters to play, calling him “vain, charming, and utterly unreliable.” Domhnall Gleeson said he fell in love with Harry’s warmth and loyalty, and spoke about how much he enjoyed bringing the character to life, particularly when his devotion to Betty is put to the test.

Sophie Okonedo said what she loved most about The Scarecrows’ Wedding is how timeless it feels, describing it as “a story about love, loyalty, and finding out what really matters.” Jessie Buckley added that she adored the tender moments between Harry and Betty, especially when they first start to fall for each other, saying it reminded her of the nervous excitement of young love.

Following the success of last year’s Tiddler, which was watched by over 7 million people on Christmas Day and has since reached more than 11 million viewers, The Scarecrows’ Wedding looks set to be another festive hit.

The special is directed by Samantha Cutler and Jeroen Jaspaert, written by Steven Bloomer, and produced by Barney Goodland and Michael Rose. The animation has been created by Red Star, with support from Triggerfish Animation.

I can’t wait to watch The Scarecrows’ Wedding when it airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas. It already feels like the perfect addition to Magic Light’s ever-growing collection of beloved festive stories, and I’m sure it will capture hearts across the country once again.