What time and TV Channel is Celebrity Traitors on?

A brand new twist on one of the BBC’s biggest reality hits arrives tonight with The Celebrity Traitors, airing at 9pm Wednesday on BBC One.

For the first time in the UK, famous faces will don their cloaks, sharpen their poker faces and step into the castle to play television’s most deceptive game. With high stakes and plenty of drama, it promises to be the most talked-about reality launch of the autumn.

The line-up reads like a who’s who of British entertainment. Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, Celia Imrie, Cat Burns, Nick Mohammed, Clare Balding and Jonathan Ross are among the stars signed up to test their wits against each other. Some will be faithful, working to root out the deceivers in their midst, while others will secretly take on the role of traitors, plotting in the shadows to stay undetected.

At the helm is Claudia Winkleman, once again bringing her signature mix of deadpan humour and drama to the castle.

Fingerless gloves at the ready, she will guide the celebrities through late night banishments, tense round tables and the kind of psychological battles that have made the original Traitors a ratings phenomenon.

What makes this version unique is its charitable heart. While the standard series sees players compete for life-changing sums of money, the celebrity edition has the stars playing for the chance to win up to £100,000 for good causes.

That charitable angle is sure to add an extra layer of passion to the game, while the familiar faces promise to deliver unmissable television.

For viewers looking for alternative entertainment, the night offers plenty of variety. At 8pm, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators airs on U&Alibi, with more light-hearted sleuthing in Stratford-upon-Avon. At the same time, Sky Arts presents Portrait Artist Of The Year 2025, showcasing extraordinary creative talent as painters capture celebrity sitters in real time.

Back at 9pm, ITV1 launches The Hack, a drama that pulls viewers into the murky world of cybercrime and the personal lives caught in its web. Channel 4 continues its long running series Grand Designs, with Kevin McCloud following ambitious self build projects that push families to their limits in pursuit of the perfect home.

Later in the evening, fans who cannot get enough of the new celebrity series can tune in to The Celebrity Traitors: Unlocked at 10.15pm on BBC Two.

The companion show offers behind-the-scenes insights, exclusive interviews and all the gossip from inside the castle.

With a mix of high drama, tense strategy and star power, The Celebrity Traitors looks set to dominate watercooler conversations tomorrow. Whether you are hooked on the castle intrigue or prefer a gentler night of art, drama or property design, Wednesday’s schedules have something for everyone.