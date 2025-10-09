How to watch live football on tv today, including England vs Wales live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

England return to Wembley on Thursday night for a friendly against neighbours Wales, and I'm expecting a lively atmosphere under the lights. Kick-off is at 7.45pm, with the game shown live on ITV1.



Thomas Tuchel’s side look to continue their strong run of form ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifier in Latvia.

The Three Lions are sitting comfortably at the top of World Cup qualifying Group K, and it already feels like qualification for the 2026 tournament is within reach. Tuchel has made an impressive start to life as England manager, winning five of his first six matches in charge, and confidence in the camp seems to be growing with every performance.

That 5-0 win away to Serbia last month showed just how dangerous this side can be when everything clicks. Tuchel has made a few bold calls with his latest squad selection, leaving out stars like Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish. But his faith in the players who delivered so impressively last time out makes sense — this is a manager who values consistency and team chemistry.

England’s defensive record under Tuchel has also been a major strength. Only one of his six matches so far has seen both teams score, and the Three Lions have looked organised, patient and clinical in attack.

It’s been seven straight wins for England against Wales in all competitions, and with that record in mind, it’s hard not to feel confident going into Thursday’s match.

For Wales, this game is a useful tune-up ahead of their crucial qualifier against Belgium on Monday. Craig Bellamy’s side are just one point off the top of Group J, having picked up ten points from their first five matches.

They’ve shown plenty of spirit under their new boss, but their away form remains a concern, only two wins in their last nine away games tells its own story.

That said, Bellamy will be hoping to take something positive from Wembley.

A strong showing against England could give his players the belief they need before facing Belgium, even if history isn’t on their side. Wales haven’t beaten England since 1984 and have scored just once in their last seven meetings.

From my point of view, Thursday’s game should be another valuable step in England’s progression under Tuchel.

It’s a chance to test new ideas, keep confidence high and extend the unbeaten run ahead of next week’s qualifier.

With the match live on ITV1 and a big crowd expected at Wembley, I’m backing England to deliver another convincing performance and keep the momentum rolling on the road to the 2026 World Cup.