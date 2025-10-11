How to watch Portugal v Ireland live streaming on tv today, with match commentary, kick off time and team news.

Republic of Ireland v Portugal kicks off at 7.45pm on Saturday and will be streamed live on Amazon Prime.



Portugal have made a perfect start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, and as I look ahead to Saturday’s clash with the Republic of Ireland, there’s a real sense of confidence around Roberto Martínez’s side.

Two games, two wins, and eight goals scored, it’s exactly the kind of start fans were hoping for.

That said, Portugal were made to work for it last time out against Hungary.

A late Joao Cancelo strike sealed a 3-2 win in Budapest, and it served as a reminder that even the strongest sides can’t afford to switch off.

Back on home soil at the Estádio José Alvalade, I expect Portugal to be sharper from the first whistle.

Form-wise, things couldn’t be going much better for Martínez’s team. They’ve now won five matches in a row, a run that includes their UEFA Nations League triumph over Spain. That victory guaranteed them a play off place if needed, but the main goal is clear qualification through top spot. Portugal’s home record also inspires confidence, with five straight wins in their own backyard since beating Ireland 3-0 in June 2024.

For Ireland, though, things look far more uncertain. They sit bottom of the group after a disappointing start that’s included a shock defeat to Armenia.

Manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has come under pressure after that loss, but he insists the team can still turn things around. A draw and a defeat from their first two games isn’t ideal, and with a trip to Lisbon up next, the challenge couldn’t be tougher.

Ireland’s struggles away from home don’t make things any easier either. They’ve won just two of their last eight matches on the road, and recent performances suggest confidence is fragile. Still, with Portugal having kept just one clean sheet in their last eight home games, the visitors may fancy their chances of finding the net.

This has all the makings of an entertaining, high scoring encounter. Portugal’s attacking firepower should be too much for Ireland to handle, but if the Irish can show some fight and take their chances, they might at least make life uncomfortable for the hosts.

With top spot in Group F on the line and Lisbon buzzing for another big night of football, I’m backing Portugal to keep their perfect start intact, though I wouldn’t rule out a few nervy moments along the way.