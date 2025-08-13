Where to watch: Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur can be watched live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the United Kingdom. Fans can choose to stream the match on discovery+ across mobile phones, computers and related devices.

Champions League winners Paris Saint Germain face Europa League holders Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup final.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 8 pm BST on August 13, 2025, at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Tottenham v PSG Match Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain will not hope for a repeat of their only previous appearance in the Super Cup final, which ended in a 9-2 defeat to Juventus in 1997.

Les Parisiens’ journey to the Club World Cup final and then losing it 3-0 against Chelsea left them without a pre season as they head into this match with very little preparation time on the training grounds.

While PSG dumped the likes of Inter Miami, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the competition last month, they were fatigued in the final versus The Blues.

Luis Enrique’s men completed the treble last season, winning the Champions League for the first time in their history, alongside securing the Coupe de France and the Ligue 1.

Star man Desire Doue brewed magic in the UCL final as PSG thrashed Inter Milan by a 5-0 scoreline.

Unlike their French opponents, Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed a stacked pre season campaign. They picked up victories over Reading and Arsenal, drew against Wycombe, Luton Town and Newcastle United, while losing the final one to Bayern Munich.

Despite an underwhelming league finish, which reportedly led to manager Ange Postecoglou being sacked, Spurs ended their 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League.

A first half strike from Brennan Johnson stood as the difference between The Lilywhites and Manchester United as Postecoglou led his men to triumph.

The Champions League winners have mostly prevailed in this fixture in recent times; therefore, Spurs will need to pull off an upset against Paris Saint-Germain to lift yet another piece of silverware.