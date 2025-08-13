How to watch Huddersfield v Leicester City

The match can be watched on Sky Sports Football channel in the UK, although a subscription will be required.

Huddersfield Town welcome Leicester City to the John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday for an EFL Cup first round clash, with the visitors holding a dominant recent record in this fixture.

The Terriers come into the match in decent form, winning three of their last five outings, including a 2-0 victory over Reading.

Leicester have been even sharper, claiming four wins from their last five matches and most recently defeating Fiorentina 2-0 in pre-season.

History is firmly on the Foxes’ side.

They have won nine of the last 11 meetings between the clubs, drawing one and losing just once with Huddersfield’s last victory dating back to 2013. Leicester have also taken all of the last five head to head encounters.

Both teams have shown attacking intent in recent games, which could make for an open contest.

While Leicester enter as strong favourites to progress, Huddersfield’s home advantage may give them the platform to make this a more competitive tie than the recent records between these two teams suggest.