Bolton v Sheff Wednesday Match Preview

Bolton Wanderers welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday in the opening round of the EFL Cup, aiming to turn strong early season form into progression.

The League One side began their campaign with a confident 2-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle, a result that has boosted belief ahead of this clash.

Backed by home support and with momentum on their side, Bolton will look to make the most of their status as favourites.

Sheffield Wednesday, by contrast, have endured a difficult start both on and off the pitch.

A 2-1 defeat to Leicester City in their Championship opener was compounded by ongoing financial and squad depth issues, which could influence their approach to the cup.

Historically, the Owls have enjoyed the upper hand in this fixture, going unbeaten in the last seven meetings with four wins and three draws, including a 1-1 result in their most recent encounter.

Given current form and circumstances, Bolton will see this as an opportunity to end that run and secure their place in the second round.