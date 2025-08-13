Birmingham City and Sheffield United face off at St Andrew’s in the first round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, with both sides looking to lay down an early marker in their respective campaigns.

How to watch Birmingham City v Sheffield Utd

Birmingham City’s EFL Cup firstround clash with Sheffield United at St Andrew’s will be shown live in the UK on multiple channels, including ITV4, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Football.

Birmingham City v Sheff Utd Preview

Birmingham arrive off the back of a sensational League One title win last season, racking up 111 points and losing just three matches.

You can watch Birmingham City v Sheffield Utd LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Their Championship return began with a dramatic 1-1 draw against relegated Ipswich Town, Jay Stansfield opening the scoring before the Blues conceded late on.

Stansfield, whose movement and composure in front of goal have been crucial for City, is again expected to lead the line.

Chris Davies’ side had a mixed pre season, winning four of seven friendlies, and their cup record last term was modest, exiting the League Cup in the second round to Fulham after a first,round win over Charlton.

Birmingham’s recent home record against Sheffield United is also a concern, with no wins in their last three meetings at St Andrew’s.

Sheffield United, third in the Championship last season, fell agonisingly short of promotion after losing the play-off final to Sunderland.

Their new campaign began with a 4-1 home defeat to Bristol City in a rematch of last season’s semi-final, a result that underlined the need for a quick response.

Sheffield have had the upper hand in recent seasons, with two wins, two draws and just one defeat from the last five meetings, four of which saw both teams score.