How to watch Hibs vs Partizan: The match can be watched live on One Football PPV in the UK.

Live radio commentary of Hibs vs Partizan :You can listen to live commentary through the official website of Hibernian FC.

When to watch Hibs vs Partizan : The match will kick off today, Thursday 14th August at 20:00BST.

All eyes will be on Easter Road on Thursday night as Hibernian host Partizan in the decisive second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie.

The Scottish side hold a 2-0 advantage from the first leg in Belgrade, but the visitors arrive determined to overturn the deficit and keep their European campaign alive.

Hibs began their continental journey in the Europa League qualifiers, losing to Midtjylland before regrouping in the Conference League.

David Gray’s men followed up a league win over Dundee with a vital away victory in Serbia, where Martin Boyle struck twice to put them in control. A 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock last weekend, in which they surrendered a two goal lead, served as a reminder of the importance of concentration.

The return of Boyle, Chris Cadden, and Lewis Iredale to the starting XI should bolster their aggression and attacking output at home, where they tend to play with more intensity.

Partizan’s season also started in the Europa League, where they were knocked out on penalties by AEK Larnaca. Since then, they have thrashed Oleksandriya 6-0 on aggregate in the Conference League qualifiers and won three domestic league matches.

Their 7-2 demolition of Napredak at the weekend underlines their attacking power, but the first-leg defeat, compounded by Vukašin Đurđević’s red card leaves them with a steep climb.

Individually, Boyle’s pace and eye for goal — four strikes in his last six appearances — will again be key for Hibs, while Partizan’s Milan Vukotić, with two goals and an assist in his past six games, offers creativity and cutting edge from midfield.

Form lines point to a potentially open encounter.

Partizan have scored 15 goals in their last five matches, while Hibernian’s clean sheet in Belgrade showed they can keep even prolific opponents at bay.

With a play off place on the line and both sides carrying attacking threats, Easter Road looks set for a tense and potentially high scoring European night.