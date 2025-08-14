How to watch Besiktas vs St Patricks LIVE: The Besiktas St Patricks match can be watched on VG+ Sport

Besiktas welcome St Patrick’s to Istanbul’s Tupras Stadium on Thursday night with one foot already in the UEFA Europa Conference League play off round after a commanding 4-1 victory in the first leg in Dublin.

The Turkish giants, now under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjær, are eyeing a statement home performance to thrill their supporters and cement their continental ambitions.

New signing Tammy Abraham was the star in Ireland, hitting a hat-trick to take his tally to seven goals in four games, and will again lead a side that has scored 10 times in its last four competitive outings.

St Patrick’s, who have impressed domestically with a decent win rate in recent weeks, showed fight in the first half of the first leg but were overpowered after the break.

Their fragile away form, conceding at least twice in each of their last three road matches — leaves them facing a daunting task. Winger Jake Mulraney and Joseph Mbong will be key if the Irish side are to cause any problems, with set-pieces a possible route to goal after racking up 49 corners in their last five games.

With Besiktas traditionally aggressive at home and carrying a potent attack, the tie appears all but settled.

St Patrick’s will aim to salvage pride in Istanbul and push the hosts into a more competitive contest than the scoreline suggests.