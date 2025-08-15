Where to watch: Liverpool v Bournemouth can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom. Fans can choose to stream the match on Sky GO across mobile phones, computers and related devices.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 8 pm BST on August 15th, 2025, at Anfield, Liverpool.

The Premier League returns this weekend, with champions Liverpool kicking off the 2025–26 campaign at home to Bournemouth on Friday night.

Arne Slot’s side are aiming to become the first club to win the English top flight 21 times, surpassing Manchester United’s tally, and have strengthened heavily over the summer with big-money arrivals including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool endured a mixed start to the season with a Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace, although Frimpong and Ekitike both found the net at Wembley, offering encouragement for supporters.

The Reds will be eager to make a statement in front of their home fans and set the tone for what they hope will be another title-winning season.

Bournemouth face a daunting opening fixture, having lost key defenders Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi in the transfer window.

Andoni Iraola’s side have failed to win in their last four pre season matches and have struggled historically against Liverpool, winning just once in 14 meetings and losing their last six visits to Anfield.

The South Coast club’s summer departures have left major gaps in their back line, prompting questions over whether their defence can withstand Liverpool’s attacking firepower.

With the champions boasting one of the most dangerous forward units in the league, it could be a long night for the visitors if early pressure takes its toll.

Liverpool’s supporters will be watching closely to see how Slot integrates his new signings into a squad that already boasts established stars.

The Dutchman has made it clear he expects his team to build on last season’s success rather than simply defend it, and Friday’s opener offers the perfect opportunity to showcase their ambitions.

For Bournemouth, the challenge will be to frustrate Liverpool and take their chances when they come.

History is not on their side, but a positive performance could help spark belief for Cherries fans the season ahead.

The odds are firmly stacked against the Cherries, and recent form suggests they could face a challenging night in the season’s curtain-raiser. Liverpool will be favourites not only to win, but to do so convincingly as the Premier League gets back underway.