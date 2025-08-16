Bet365’s free to play 6 Scores Challenge returns for the new Premier League season, offering customers the chance to win a £250,000 jackpot at no cost.

Prizes are available from as little as one correct prediction, and a new edit feature means players can change their picks right up until kick-off for the designated fixtures.

With the new campaign kicking off, here are the key talking points and score predictions for this week’s selected matches.

Signup and Play 6 Scores Challenge with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Brighton v Fulham

Brighton’s strong home record meets Fulham’s impressive away form in what promises to be a finely balanced encounter.

Both sides favour a 3-5-2 formation and are capable of controlling possession, but occasional defensive lapses could be decisive.

Brighton have lost just once at home in their last ten matches and are likely to create the better chances, particularly from set pieces. Fulham’s tendency to over-commit in attack may leave them vulnerable.

Prediction: Brighton 2-0 Fulham.

Sunderland v West Ham

Sunderland return to the Premier League with optimism but face a stern test against a West Ham side with greater top flight experience.

The Hammers have under invested during the summer and could be in for a shock today. Back the narrow home win.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-0 West Ham.

Wolves v Manchester City

Wolves have shown flashes of quality under Vitor Pereira, but Manchester City’s depth, tactical control and attacking firepower make them heavy favourites.

Pep Guardiola’s side are expected to dominate possession, disrupt Wolves’ counter-attacks and create plenty of scoring opportunities.

Erling Haaland is tipped to open his account for the season, with Phil Foden pulling the strings in midfield.

Prediction: Wolves 1-3 Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Europa League football awaits Nottingham Forest later this season, but their focus for now is firmly on the Premier League.

They host a Brentford side weakened by the departures of head coach Thomas Frank and key players Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard and potentially Yoane Wissa. Forest’s home advantage and settled squad give them the upper hand.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Brentford.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Chelsea begin the season as FIFA Club World Cup holders after an encouraging first campaign under Enzo Maresca.

The Blues have the depth and quality to mount a title challenge and will be strong favourites at home to Crystal Palace. The Eagles, FA Cup and Community Shield winners under Oliver Glasner, possess a talented starting XI but lack strength in depth.

Expect a competitive London derby with the hosts edging it.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace.

Manchester United v Arsenal

An opening weekend clash between two of English football’s biggest rivals promises fireworks at Old Trafford. Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made eye-catching signings, but the squad remains a work in progress compared with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, City and Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta’s side, bolstered by smart summer recruitment, should have enough quality to match United’s threat.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal.