Bookmakers have wasted no time in predicting who will take home the Glitter Ball and who might be the first to go after the full lineup was revealed today.

At the top of the market, Dani Dyer and Ellie Goldstein are joint favourites at 5/1 (16.7% probability), with early momentum firmly on their side. At the other end of the spectrum, TV presenter Ross King is the longest shot at 33/1 (2.9%), making him the bookies’ pick for an early exit.

What are the latest Strictly odds? – Dani Dyer & Ellie Goldstein head the market

Dani Dyer (5/1, 16.7%) – Love Island winner and actress

“The Love Island winner and actress is bringing her bubbly personality and loyal fan base to the ballroom. Having already proven her popularity on reality TV, she’s tipped to make a big splash in the early weeks. With her natural charm and willingness to throw herself into new challenges, she’s the complete Strictly package. Dani is the full package – personality, popularity, and a feel-good story. If she dances half as well as she chats, she’ll go far ”

Ellie Goldstein (5/1, 16.7%) – Model and disability rights advocate

“The internationally acclaimed model and disability rights advocate has broken barriers in the fashion industry, and now she’s turning her focus to the dance floor. Her inspiring journey and warm personality could make her a public favourite from day one. Ellie’s presence will resonate with millions. If she nails her first routine, she could easily take the favourite spot outright,

George Clarke (6/1, 14.3%) – TV architect from George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces

“Known for George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, the TV architect has a knack for creativity and precision, qualities that often translate well into dance. His calm and composed TV persona might surprise audiences when the music kicks in.George is a surprise package. He’s not the obvious pick, but creativity often wins over the Strictly audience.”

Karen Carney (7/1, 12.5%) – Former England footballer turned pundit.

“The former England footballer and sports pundit is no stranger to high-pressure situations. Her discipline, focus and competitive edge could give her the perfect mindset to tackle both ballroom and Latin challenges. Her competitive drive is unmatched. If she treats training like a World Cup final, she’ll be dangerous in the competition.”

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (8/1, 11.1%) – Team GB sprinter

“As a Team GB sprinter, Harry has speed, strength, and explosive energy on his side. The question will be whether he can channel that athleticism into the control and grace required for Strictly’s more elegant numbers. Harry has the athleticism for the lifts and spins, but he’ll need to prove he’s more than just power.”

Thomas Skinner (10/1, 9.1%) – Businessman and The Apprentice star.

“The businessman and The Apprentice star is as well known for his cheeky humour as his entrepreneurial ventures. His infectious enthusiasm could make him a big hit with viewers, though mastering technique will be his biggest challenge. Thomas’s personality will carry him far – if he can combine it with solid technique, watch his odds shorten”.

Vicky Pattison (10/1, 9.1%) – Reality TV favourite and I’m a Celebrity winner.

“A reality TV veteran, I’m a Celebrity winner, and TV presenter, Vicky is used to public voting formats. With her confidence and determination, she could become one of the show’s most entertaining competitors. Vicky knows how to win public votes. If she connects emotionally with her routines, she’s a real threat.”

Balvinder Sopal (12/1, 7.7%) – EastEnders actress.

“As EastEnders’ Suki Panesar, Balvinder is no stranger to performing under pressure. Her ability to convey emotion could shine through in dramatic routines, and soap fans are likely to rally behind her. Balvinder’s acting background could give her an edge in storytelling dances like the Rumba or Paso Doble ”

La Voix (14/1, 6.7%) – Drag performer and comedian.

“The flamboyant drag performer and comedian brings big energy, quick wit and powerful vocals. Expect bold costumes and routines that light up the dance floor. La Voix is pure entertainment. If the judges buy into her energy, she’ll be a Saturday night highlight”

Alex Kingston (16/1, 5.9%) – Star of Doctor Who and ER.

“The Doctor Who and ER star is an accomplished actress with elegance and presence. Her poised style could suit the ballroom classics, though the fast Latin dances might be a steeper learning curve. Alex has elegance and poise – if she adapts to the fast Latin dances, she could surprise a few people.”

Chris Robshaw (20/1, 4.8%) – Former England rugby captain.

“The former England rugby captain has the physical strength for lifts and holds, but ballroom dancing demands a very different skill set. His competitive mindset could help him adapt quickly. Chris has the discipline of a pro athlete but will need to show lightness on his feet to progress.”

Kristian Nairn (22/1, 4.3%) – Game of Thrones actor and DJ.

“Best known as Hodor in Game of Thrones, Kristian’s towering presence and warm personality could make him a fan favourite. Choreographers will need to be creative to work with his height. Kristian is a crowd-pleaser, but height can be tricky in ballroom – partnering will be key.”

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (25/1, 3.8%) – Ex-Chelsea striker.

“The ex-Chelsea striker is a sporting legend with charisma to spare. He’s competitive by nature, but learning complex routines will be a different type of training challenge.Jimmy’s competitive streak could shine, but dance floor finesse is very different to football flair.”

Stefan Dennis (25/1, 3.8%) – Neighbours soap legend.

“The Neighbours icon is beloved by soap fans worldwide. His decades in the industry mean he’s no stranger to performing, though the Strictly format will still be a big test. Stefan’s loyal fanbase could keep him safe early on, but he’ll need big performances to climb the odds.”

Ross King (33/1, 2.9%) – TV presenter and entertainment correspondent.

“The TV presenter and entertainment correspondent on Lorraine has interviewed some of the world’s biggest stars. He’s personable and polished, but the odds suggest he’ll need an unforgettable Week 1 to avoid the chop. Ross is likeable, but at these odds, the market says he’s vulnerable. A standout Week 1 is crucial.”