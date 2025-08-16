How to watch: Wrexham v West Brom will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football+ channel in the UK. You can also use the Sky GO app as well.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on August 16th, 2025, at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham.

Wrexham play their first home match in the Championship for more than four decades on Saturday when they host West Bromwich Albion at the Racecourse Ground.

It will be the first competitive meeting between the sides in over 50 years, adding extra intrigue to the lunchtime clash.

Phil Parkinson’s team began life in the second tier with an agonising 2-1 defeat away to Southampton last weekend.

Josh Windass’ first-half penalty gave the newly promoted side a shock lead, but the match slipped away in stoppage time as Ryan Manning equalised on 90 minutes and Jack Stephens completed the turnaround deep into injury time.

Despite enjoying just 25 per cent possession, Wrexham created enough chances to suggest they can pose a threat on home soil.

West Brom opened their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers at The Hawthorns.

Northern Ireland midfielder Isaac Price scored the decisive goal after 15 minutes, and the Baggies held firm despite finishing with ten men following Darnell Furlong’s late red card.

For Wrexham, the challenge will be to turn the Racecourse Ground into a fortress as they adjust to Championship football.

The Welsh club will hope the backing of a packed home crowd can help them claim their first points of the season.

West Brom, under new boss Ryan Mason, will look to build on their positive start and demonstrate the efficiency that earned them victory on opening day.

The Baggies’ blend of experience and resilience could prove crucial against a side riding the emotion of a long awaited return to this level.