Aston Villa open their Premier League campaign on Saturday against Newcastle United, aiming to avenge the narrow blow that denied them a place in this season’s Champions League.

Only goal difference separated the sides last term, with Newcastle edging fourth place and leaving Villa to settle for a Europa League spot.

Unai Emery’s team have every reason to be confident at Villa Park, where they are unbeaten in 21 matches in all competitions.

Their last home defeat came in October 2024 against Crystal Palace in the League Cup. History also favours the hosts in this fixture, with Villa winning five of their last six home meetings with the Magpies.

Villa have endured a quiet summer in the transfer market, in part due to the financial impact of missing out on Champions League revenue.

Emery has successfully retained key players including Emi Martinez, Morgan Rogers, John McGinn and Ollie Watkins, despite interest from several top clubs.

Watkins, who has been linked with Newcastle, will be eager to make his mark against Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle arrive in Birmingham on the back of a turbulent pre-season. Several high-profile transfer targets opted for other destinations, and the club has been unsettled by star striker Alexander Isak’s refusal to play as he pushes for a move to Liverpool.

The uncertainty has cast a shadow over a squad that last season secured a top-four finish and lifted their first major trophy in 70 years by winning the EFL Cup.

Despite their off field distractions, Newcastle have a strong record on the opening day, winning each of their last three Premier League curtain raisers.

Maintaining that streak at Villa Park, however, will be a difficult ask given their reduced attacking options.

For Villa, this match is an early opportunity to lay down a marker in the race for European places and send a message to a direct rival.

With home form on their side and a packed Villa Park and a settled squad, Emery’s men will expect to start the season on the front foot and take all three points.