The new Premier League season kicks off on the South Coast as Brighton host Fulham at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, August 16.

How to watch TV Channel: The Brighton verus Fulham FC game is not scheduled to be broadcast in the UK due to the 3PM blackout restrictions.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 3 pm BST on August 16th, 2025, at the Amex Stadium, Brighton.

Both sides arrive in good spirits after positive pre-season campaigns, and with each manager favouring a 3-5-2 formation, supporters can expect a tactical battle in the opening fixture.

Fulham come into the match unbeaten in their last three warm-up games, a run that included victories over Nottingham Forest, Al Ittihad and Eintracht Frankfurt.

That record has given Marco Silva’s team the best win rate of any English club across the past month, underlining their momentum heading into the new campaign.

Brighton also boast strong recent form at home. The Seagulls are aiming for a fifth straight opening day victory in the Premier League, a club record that reflects their habit of starting fast.

The hosts will have to cope without last season’s joint top scorer Joao Pedro, who departed for Chelsea over the summer, while rumours continue to circulate over the future of midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Even so, Hürzeler retains a squad packed with technical quality and attacking intent.

Recent meetings between these teams have delivered goals, with both matches last season producing over 2.5 goals and both sides scoring.

While Brighton’s strong home record makes them favourites, Fulham will believe their sharp pre-season displays can help them defy a run of just one win in their last eight Premier League opening fixtures.