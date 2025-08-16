Where to watch: Sunderland v West Ham will not be broadcast in the UK due to the 3PM blackout restrictions.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 3 pm BST on August 16th, 2025, at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland.

The Stadium of Light will be in full voice on Saturday as Sunderland return to the Premier League after an eight year absence.

Supporters believe the club is on an upward trajectory and back where it belongs, with West Ham United providing the opposition in their first top-flight fixture since 2017.

Regis Le Bris has turned to experience in his bid to keep Sunderland in the division, making a marquee signing in former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss international’s leadership will be key for a squad looking to adapt quickly to the demands of the Premier League.

The Black Cats’ last victory in the competition came in May 2017 against Hull City, while their most recent home win at this level dates back to December 2016. Ending that long wait will be top of the agenda this weekend.

Sunderland have invested heavily to prepare for the step up, spending over £100 million on new recruits this summer.

They are widely regarded as the best equipped of the newly promoted clubs to avoid relegation, but much will depend on how quickly the squad can gel in competitive action.

West Ham endured a disappointing campaign last season, finishing 14th in the table after a series of underwhelming performances.

Manager Graham Potter struggled to find consistency in his first 19 games in charge and will be determined to make a stronger start this time around.

Pre season offered some encouragement, with the Hammers losing just once in five friendlies.

There is concern among Hammers fans about the lack of investment during the summer transfer window, in stark contrast to Sunderland’s spending.

Injuries could further complicate matters, with Jarrod Bowen’s fitness a particular worry heading into the opening weeks.

Despite the two clubs not meeting since 2017, West Ham hold a strong recent record in this fixture, with just one defeat in their last ten encounters against Sunderland.

Yet their away form in the North East has been mixed, with only one victory from their last six visits to the Stadium of Light.

For Sunderland, this openershould be a celebration of their Premier League return and a chance to sneak three points.

West Ham will be eager to spoil the party in the north east and start their season on a positive note after a difficult year.