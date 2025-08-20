Where to watch: The Fenerbahce vs Benfica Champions League qualifier can be watched live on TnT Sport 2 and Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom.

Those wanting to watch Fenerbahce and Benfica on the moves can choose to stream the match from Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Prime across mobile phones, computers and related devices.

The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on August 20th, 2025, at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Fenerbahce host Benfica on Wednesday night in Istanbul (20:00 BST, TNT Sports 2) as both clubs look to take a crucial step toward the UEFA Champions League league phase.

Jose Mourinho’s side opened their domestic campaign with a goalless draw against Goztepe, missing a last minute penalty, and will now look to put that frustration behind them.

The Turkish giants have not reached the Champions League proper since 2008/09 and have never won a qualification play off tie, though their 5-2 home victory over Feyenoord in the previous round suggests they carry plenty of attacking threat at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Benfica, by contrast, arrive in fine form.

The Portuguese champions began their league season with a 1-0 win over Estrela at the weekend, extending their unbeaten competitive run to four matches.

More impressively, Roger Schmidt’s men have yet to concede this term, a run that includes consecutive 2-0 victories over Nice in the third qualifying round.

Should they reproduce that level of control, Benfica would secure their 15th Champions League group stage appearance in 16 seasons.