Where to watch: Real Madrid v Osasuna can be watched live on Premier Sports 2 in the United Kingdom. Both Real Madrid and Osasuna supporters can choose to stream the match from the Bernabeu on the Premier Sports app, across mobile phones, computers and related devices.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on August 19th, 2025, at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium.

Real Madrid launch their La Liga season on Tuesday night when they welcome Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Xabi Alonso taking charge of his first league game as head coach.

Los Blancos enter the fixture with limited preparation after their request to delay the opener was turned down.

Their summer included a run to the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, where wins over Juventus and Borussia Dortmund were followed by a heavy 4-0 defeat to PSG.

A single pre season friendly in Austria offered Alonso only a brief chance to work with his squad, which has been bolstered by new arrivals including Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Madrid fans will expect an immediate response after Barcelona’s opening-weekend victory, particularly given their side’s formidable home record from last season which saw them win 16 of 19 league matches at the Bernabéu.

Alonso, who enjoyed a successful playing spell with the club from 2009 to 2014, will be under pressure to deliver both results and a clearer style of play in the coming weeks.

Osasuna arrive under new head coach Alessio Lisci, who impressed by leading Mirandés to the Segunda Division play off finals last term.

He faces the challenge of improving an away record that yielded only two victories in the league last season, although ten draws highlighted their resilience.

The visitors narrowly missed out on European football in 2024-25 and will be aiming to frustrate Madrid once more, even if a stalemate looks their best chance of an upset.

For Real Madrid, the night represents not only the start of a new campaign but the beginning of a new era under Alonso, with supporters eager to see early signs of progress on home soil.