Where to watch: Rangers vs Club Brugge can be watched live on Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom. Both Rangers and Clube Brugge supporters can choose to stream the match from Ibrox on Prime across mobile phones, computers and related devices.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on August 19th, 2025, at Rangers’s Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

Rangers stand just two games away from a return to the Champions League group stage as they prepare to host Club Brugge in the first leg of their play off tie at Ibrox.

Russell Martin’s start as manager has been mixed, with dropped points against Motherwell and Dundee in the league offset by strong European progress. Wins over Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen, both secured with decisive first-leg victories at home, have carried the Glasgow side to this stage.

An unbeaten run of eight competitive games at Ibrox underlines the advantage Rangers will look to build upon, with another positive result crucial to keeping their qualification hopes alive.

The club has only reached the Champions League proper once in the last 14 seasons, making this a defining moment of their campaign.

Club Brugge arrive with greater pedigree in Europe, having reached the group stage in seven of the last nine years.

The Belgian side overcame RB Salzburg in the previous round, overturning a two goal deficit to win 4-2 on aggregate, extending a strong run of just one defeat in 13 matches.

Their experience, combined with memories of holding Celtic to a draw in Glasgow last season, ensures they will pose a serious threat to Rangers’ ambitions.

For Martin, maintaining Rangers’ clean sheet record at Ibrox in European qualifiers may be the key to the next round.