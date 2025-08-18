Where to watch: Leeds Utd v Everton can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League in the United Kingdom. Both Leeds and Everton supporters can choose to stream the match from Elland Road on Sky GO across mobile phones, computers and related devices.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on August 18th, 2025, at Leeds Utd’s Elland Road Stadium.

The Premier League’s opening weekend concludes under the lights at Elland Road on Monday night, as newly-promoted Leeds United host Everton in the first Monday Night Football of the 2025/26 campaign (20:00, Sky Sports Main Event).

Leeds return to the top flight after a two-year absence, buoyed by an impressive unbeaten run of 13 matches across all competitions.

Daniel Farke’s side enjoyed a strong pre-season with results against Manchester United, Villarreal and AC Milan, and optimism is high in West Yorkshire.

The Whites have been active in the transfer market too, bringing in eight new faces, including former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who could make his debut against his old club.

Leeds’ record against Everton makes for difficult reading.

They have failed to beat the Toffees in their last five meetings, and their last Premier League victory at Elland Road came back in April 2023.

Everton also approach the new campaign with a sense of renewal.

Now based at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium and under the guidance of David Moyes, the Toffees have added star power with the loan signing of Jack Grealish from Manchester City.

Yet pre-season form was far from convincing, with no wins in six outings, raising questions about early momentum.

History suggests goals are likely, with both sides scoring in each of their last five competitive meetings at Elland Road.

Leeds will be determined to prove they belong back in the Premier League, while Everton hope their new look squad can deliver a confident start to life under Moyes.