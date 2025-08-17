Where to watch: Manchester Utd v Arsenal can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League in the United Kingdom. Both United and Arsenal supporters can choose to stream the match from Old Trafford on Sky GO across mobile phones, computers and related devices.

Ruben Amorim begins his first full season in charge of Manchester United with a daunting opener against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United endured a miserable 2024/25 campaign, finishing 15th in the Premier League and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham, leaving Amorim under pressure to deliver significant improvement.

The Red Devils have invested heavily in attack, bringing in Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to address last season’s lack of goals, while Marcus Rashford has departed on loan to Barcelona.

A solid pre-season, with just one defeat in seven matches, offers encouragement, and United can take confidence from losing only twice in their last 18 home league meetings with Arsenal.

The Gunners, meanwhile, enter the season seeking to finally end their two decade title drought after finishing second to Liverpool last term.

Mikel Arteta has strengthened his squad with the headline arrival of Viktor Gyökeres, the prolific Swedish striker who will face his former coach Amorim in this clash.

Additions such as Martin Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard, Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga have further boosted depth, making Arsenal look stronger than ever.

Arsenal were formidable away from home last season, boasting the league’s best defensive record on their travels, and have won four of the last six meetings with United.

With both clubs eager to set the tone for the campaign, Sunday’s encounter promises to be an early test of United’s revival under Amorim and Arsenal’s title credentials under Arteta.