Chelsea kick off their 2025/26 Premier League season on Sunday when they host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge (2:00pm BST, live from London).

Streaming and TV Channel Details

Where to watch: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom. Fans can choose to stream the match from Stamford Bridge on Sky GO across mobile phones, computers and related devices.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 2 pm BST on August 17th, 2025, at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge Stadium.

Go LIVE in play Chelsea v Crystal Palace with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The Blues return to domestic action just weeks after being crowned Club World Cup champions in the United States, where they stunned PSG 3-0 in the final.

Enzo Maresca’s side have had a short turnaround, with less than a month’s rest and two further friendlies against AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, but optimism is high following significant summer investment in attacking talent.

Chelsea’s dominance in this fixture is clear, having won 14 of their last 16 league meetings with Palace.

For the visitors, it has already been a historic year. Oliver Glasner guided Palace to their first major trophy in 119 years by lifting the FA Cup, followed by victory in the Community Shield against Liverpool.

Controversy over European qualification means the Eagles face a Conference League play off rather than Europa League football.

Palace endured a slow start last season, managing just two wins in their first 15 league games, and Glasner will be eager to see his side hit the ground running.