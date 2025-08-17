Nottingham Forest return to Premier League action on Sunday following their best top-flight finish in 20 years, securing seventh place last season and a Europa League spot.

Where to watch: Nottingham Forest v Brentford can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom. Fans can choose to stream the match from the City Ground in Nottingham on Sky GO across mobile phones, computers and related devices.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 2 pm BST on August 17th, 2025, at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground Stadium.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side enter the new campaign under a cloud of concern after a winless pre season, drawing five of their seven friendlies and scoring just once.

The loss of Anthony Elanga to Newcastle has further weakened an already misfiring attack.

Brentford begin their fifth straight season in the Premier League with major changes.

Long-serving boss Thomas Frank and key players Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Nørgaard and Mark Flekken have departed, leaving new manager Keith Andrews with a rebuilding task.

The Bees played just three pre-season friendlies, raising questions over their readiness, though their strong finish to last season, one defeat in their final eight games provides encouragement.

History suggests little may separate the sides. In six previous Premier League meetings, Brentford have won three, drawn two and lost only once.

With Forest struggling for goals and Brentford adjusting to a new era, another stalemate at the City Ground would not surprise.