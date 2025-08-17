Two of last season’s relegated Premier League clubs meet at Portman Road on Sunday as Ipswich Town face Southampton in the Championship’s midday kick-off (12:00 BST, live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event).

Where to watch: Ipswich v Southampton can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom. Fans can choose to stream the match on Sky GO across mobile phones, computers and related devices.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 12 pm BST on August 17th, 2025, at Portman Road, Ipswich Town.

Ipswich began their campaign with a dramatic 1-1 draw away at Birmingham City, George Hirst converting a 95th-minute penalty to rescue a point.

Their return to domestic cup action was short lived, with a Carabao Cup first-round exit compounding a mixed start to the season.

Southampton opened with a late 2-1 home win over Wrexham, Ryan Manning scoring a spectacular free-kick before setting up Jack Stephens for a stoppage time winner.

The Saints also progressed in the Carabao Cup, offering early encouragement in their push for promotion.

Both sides are unbeaten after the opening weekend, and with ambitions of a swift return to the top flight, Sunday’s clash promises an early season marker between two of the division’s heavyweight contenders.