Where to watch: Manchester City v Wolves wil be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event channel in the UK. You can also watch on the Sky Go app.

What time is kick off: The match will kick off at 5.30 pm BST on August 16th, 2025, at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Watch Manchester City v Wolves LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Wolverhampton Wanderers begin the new Premier League season at home to Manchester City on Saturday, hoping to move on from last year’s relegation battle.

Safety was secured under Vitor Pereira after a poor start to the campaign, but Old Gold supporters will be looking for signs of progress rather than another year spent fighting at the bottom.

Pre-season has not offered much encouragement, with Wolves failing to win any of their four friendly matches.

August has also been a historically difficult month for the club, with just one league victory from 20 games in the opening month since 2018. Facing one of the league’s strongest sides in the opening fixture is far from ideal for Pereira’s men.

Manchester City arrive at Molineux after a mixed summer.

They impressed at times during the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States before a shock elimination at the hands of Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal. However, a 3-0 win over Palermo in their final warm-up match offered a timely boost.

Pep Guardiola’s side have strengthened with the signings of Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki, Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who returns to Molineux after five years with Wolves.

The additions are intended to offset the departure of club legend Kevin De Bruyne, while the return of midfielder Rodri from injury would further bolster the squad.

City have dominated recent meetings with Wolves, winning nine of the last ten encounters, including four of the past five visits to the West Midlands.

The Citizens finished last season strongly, taking 19 points from their final seven league matches, although a defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final meant they ended the campaign without a major trophy for the first time since Guardiola’s debut season in 2016–17.