Where to watch: Celtic v Kairat can be watched live on TnT Sport in the United Kingdom. Both Celtic and Kairat supporters can choose to stream the match from Celtic Park on Prime across mobile phones, computers and related devices.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on August 20th, 2025, at Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow.

Celtic continue their push for a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday night when they welcome Kazakh champions Kairat Almaty to Parkhead. Kick off is at 20:00 BST with live coverage on TNT Sports.

The Scottish champions began their domestic campaign in fine form, winning their opening league fixtures before easing past Falkirk 4-1 in the League Cup.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are now targeting a fourth straight appearance in the Champions League proper, although qualification has proved a stumbling block in recent years with their last four attempts ending in failure.

Encouragingly for the Glasgow club, their most recent successful play-off came against opposition from Kazakhstan.

Kairat arrive in Glasgow having already battled through three qualifying rounds, including a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Slovan Bratislava.

Domestically, they sit in strong form with 13 wins from 20 league games but were dealt a blow at the weekend after surrendering a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 against Yelimay Semey.

European trips have also been a weakness, with no wins in their last seven away games on the continent.

For Celtic, financial rewards of the group stage are at stake and a passionate Parkhead crowd behind them, they will be heavy favourites.

For Kairat, staying competitive in Glasgow and taking the tie back to Kazakhstan with hope intact may be their best chance of springing an upset.