Where to watch: Bolton v Reading can be watched live on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom. Both Bolton and Reading supporters can choose to stream the match from Toughsheet Community Stadium on Sky Go and NOW TV across mobile phones, computers and related devices.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on August 20th, 2025, at Bolton.

Bolton face Reading at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Wednesday evening (18:00 BST, live on Sky Sports Football) in a meeting of two sides searching for early-season consistency in League One.

The hosts sit 13th in the table after three matches, recording one win, one draw and one defeat with a goal difference of zero.

Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Barnsley, while their only home game so far brought a 2-0 victory.

Bolton will again look to Eoin Toal, Max Conway and Amario Cozier-Duberry to drive performances, though they remain without several key players including Kyle Dempsey, Victor Adeboyejo and Sam Dalby through injury.

Reading’s struggles are more concerning, with three straight defeats leaving them bottom of the standings.

The Royals have scored just once while conceding six, and their only away game so far ended in a 2-0 loss.

Manager Noel Hunt will hope his side can replicate the performance shown in their 2-1 EFL Cup win at Portsmouth last week, but luck has been lacking in their league displays.

Recent history between the sides is finely balanced, with two wins apiece and one draw from the last five meetings.

Reading edged the most recent clash back in February with a 1-0 victory, but they will need a marked improvement to claim their first point of the new campaign against a Bolton side strong at home.