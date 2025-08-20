Where to watch: Basel vs Copenhagen can be watched live on TnT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom. Both Basel and FC Copenhagen fans can choose to stream the match from Celtic Park on Prime across mobile phones, computers and related devices.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on August 20th, 2025, at Basel’s St. Jakob-Park in Switzerland.

Basel and Copenhagen go head-to-head on Wednesday night at St. Jakob-Park (20:00 BST, live on TNT Sports 2) with a place in the UEFA Champions League league phase at stake.

The Swiss champions enter the qualifying rounds for the first time this season after winning the domestic double in 2024/25.

Their league campaign has started unevenly with two wins and two defeats, though both victories came at home, and a 6-1 cup win at the weekend should boost confidence.

Basel are chasing a first appearance in the Champions League proper since 2017/18 but must overcome a poor recent record in qualifiers, losing five of their last six.

Copenhagen arrive with momentum, having reached the last 16 of the competition in 2023/24 and winning seven of nine games so far this term.

They came through earlier rounds by eliminating Drita and Malmö without conceding, though both ties highlighted some vulnerabilities away from home, with a goalless draw in Sweden and only a narrow 1-0 win in Kosovo.

Both clubs have pedigree at this level, and with the prize of reaching the expanded group stage on offer, a competitive tie is expected across the two legs.