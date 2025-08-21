Selhurst Park will host a landmark night on Thursday as Crystal Palace make their European debut in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Norwegian side Fredrikstad (20:00 BST).

How to watch: Crystal Palace’s Europa Conference match can be watched live on Tnt Sport 2 in the United Kingdom.

What time is kick off?: The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on August 21st, 2025, at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park Stadium.

The Eagles should have been competing in the Europa League after winning the FA Cup, but off-field matters saw them demoted to Europe’s third tier competition.

That setback has only fuelled belief that Oliver Glasner’s side can mount a deep run, with Palace arriving unbeaten in their last ten competitive matches and fresh from a solid 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

This tie may also mark the farewell of star man Eberechi Eze, who is closing in on a move to Arsenal.

Fredrikstad, by contrast, come into the clash in poor form. Knocked out of Europa League qualifying by Midtjylland on a 5-1 aggregate, Andreas Hagen’s side have won just two of their last 14 games and are winless away from home since May.

Emil Holten, their top scorer with six goals, will be key if they are to cause an upset.

With Palace strong at Selhurst Park and boasting far greater top-level experience, the Premier League side will be expected to establish a commanding advantage ahead of next week’s return leg in Norway.