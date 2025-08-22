Where to watch: West Ham v Chelsea can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League in the United Kingdom. Both West Ham Utd and Chelsea supporters can choose to stream the match from the CIty of London Stadium on Sky GO across mobile phones, computers and related devices.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Friday August 22nd, 2025.

One of the standout fixtures of the Premier League’s second round takes place on Friday at the London Stadium, where West Ham face Chelsea in a capital clash under the lights.

Both sides need to respond after disappointing opening weekends: the Hammers were humbled 3-0 by newly promoted Sunderland, while Chelsea were left frustrated by a goalless draw against Crystal Palace.

West Ham’s poor start has only added to concerns from their fans, who have seen the club win just two of their last 12 league games.

A five match winless run at home underlines their struggles, and with Summerville sidelined through injury and defensive issues persisting in Graham Potter’s 5-3-2 setup, pressure is already mounting.

The Irons have beaten Chelsea only once in their last seven meetings, though they do have a habit of performing well on Friday nights with four wins from their last five such fixtures.

Chelsea, for their part, showed attacking intent against Palace but lacked the finishing touch, managing just three shots on target from 19 attempts.

Still, Enzo Maresca’s side are three games unbeaten and have yet to concede a goal this season. Injuries to Lavia, Colwill, and Badiashile are not ideal, but squad depth means the Blues remain in a strong position.

History also favours them, with a convincing 3-0 win at the London Stadium last September.

Bookmakers see Chelsea as favourites to edge this one, with odds of 8/11 on the away win attracting plenty of backing.

West Ham are out at 4/1 for a home victory, while the draw is priced at 3/1. The Blues will look to build momentum, while the Hammers desperately need to steady the ship in front of their own supporters.